First Launch of New Rokot Carrier Rocket Expected in 1.5 Years - Eurockot Launch Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The first launch of the Rokot lightweight carrier rocket created independent of Ukraine will take place in the second half of 2022, the Eurockot Launch Services GmbH, a joint venture of ArianeGroup and the Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, informs.

According to information on the company's website, the Rokot-M launch will be a commercial one. Eurockot says it is ready to accept orders for launch services.

In June 2020, the Khrunichev Space Center confirmed to Sputnik that it was starting a new program on the production of Rokot launch vehicles without the use of Ukrainian components.

The new rocket, called Rokot-M, will use a Russian control system instead of the one that used to be produced in Ukraine. After 2014, Ukraine stopped the delivery of the control systems to Russia and the launch of Rokot space vehicles was stopped.

The last launch of the Rokot/Briz-KM rocket was made on December 27, 2019 when the space launch vehicle lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome with three Gonets-M communications satellites.