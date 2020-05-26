UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Launch Of Russia's Poseidon Underwater Drone To Be Held This Fall - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:20 AM

First Launch of Russia's Poseidon Underwater Drone to Be Held This Fall - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The first launch of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone is scheduled for this fall, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

"In the fall, the practical launch of Poseidon is scheduled from the Belgorod nuclear submarine, which is the first experimental carrier of these drones," the source said.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Nuclear Belgorod From Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

7 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

7 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.