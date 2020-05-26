First Launch Of Russia's Poseidon Underwater Drone To Be Held This Fall - Source
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The first launch of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone is scheduled for this fall, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.
"In the fall, the practical launch of Poseidon is scheduled from the Belgorod nuclear submarine, which is the first experimental carrier of these drones," the source said.