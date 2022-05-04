First Leader of Independent Belarus Shushkevich Dies Aged 87 - Spouse

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The former chairman of the Belarusian Supreme Council and one of the signatories of the USSR dissolution pact, Stanislav Shushkevich, died at the age of 87, his spouse told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He passed away on May 3 at 11:35 p.m. (20:35 GMT), his blood pressure went up," Irina Shushkevich said.

She added that his death was possibly caused by the consequences of COVID-19, which Shushkevich contracted this spring.

He was twice taken to an intensive care unit.

Shushkevich was born on December 15, 1934 in Minsk. In October, 1991 he was elected as a chairman of the supreme council, holding the post until 1994. On December 8, 1991, Shushkevich and the former presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Boris Yeltsin and Leonid Kravchuk, signed an agreement establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States in Bialowieza Forest (eastern Belarus), which terminated the existence of the Soviet Union.