First Lethal Case Of Coronavirus Disease Registered In Italy - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:20 AM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first fatal case of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, has been registered in Italy, media reported on late Friday.
According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the victim is a 78-year-old man who was hospitalized near the city of Padua in the Veneto region.
His 67-year-old wife has also been hospitalized with fever.