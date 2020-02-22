First Lethal Case of Coronavirus Disease Registered in Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first fatal case of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, has been registered in Italy, media reported on late Friday.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the victim is a 78-year-old man who was hospitalized near the city of Padua in the Veneto region.

His 67-year-old wife has also been hospitalized with fever.