First Lithium Deposit Discovered In Iran, Reserves Estimated At 8.5Mln Tonnes - Tehran

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

First Lithium Deposit Discovered in Iran, Reserves Estimated at 8.5Mln Tonnes - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Iranian geologists have discovered the first lithium deposit in the northwestern province of Hamadan, its reserves are estimated at 8.5 million tonnes, a senior Industry Ministry official said on Tuesday.

"Iran is one of the few countries where adequate reserves of rare earth elements and precious metals are available. The discovery of the first lithium deposit in the province of Hamadan promises the discovery of a deposit of other precious metals in this province," the official said, as quoted by the Fars news agency, adding that its reserves are estimated at 8.5 million tonnes.

