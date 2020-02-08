UrduPoint.com
First Man To Catch Coronavirus In Japan Discharged From Hospital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

First Man to Catch Coronavirus in Japan Discharged From Hospital - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A Japanese man, who was the first to be infected with novel coronavirus inside the country without visiting China, was discharged from hospital on Saturday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The elderly man over 60 worked as a bus driver in the city of Nara with a group of Chinese tourists. He became the first to become infected with coronavirus without leaving Japan.

Presumably, one of the traveling tourists was infected, but there were no symptoms of the disease, so he was allowed to cross the border. Later, the guide from the same bus was confirmed to have coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, there are over 34,000 people infected worldwide, and the death toll has soared past 720.

