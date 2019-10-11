First Man To Conduct Spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, Has Died: Assistant
Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:59 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first man to conduct a spacewalk in 1965, died Friday in Moscow aged 85, his assistant said.
"He died today in Moscow at the Burdenko hospital after a long illness," Natalia Filimonova told AFP.