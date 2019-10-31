First Manned Launch Of Russia's Soyuz-2 Carrier To ISS To Be Held In April 2020 - NASA
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The first manned launch of Russia's Soyuz-2 carrier rocket that will deliver a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) will be held in April 2020, NASA said.
Sources have previously told Sputnik that the first ISS launch of the Soyuz-2 could be rescheduled from March 20, 2020, to April 9, 2020.
"NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy will return to the International Space Station next April," NASA said in a statement.
Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin will speak about their ISS mission at a press conference, which will be held on November 7 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
This will be Cassidy's third spaceflight and the first spaceflight for the Russian cosmonauts.
From 2002-2019, crewed Soyuz rockets were delivered to the ISS by Soyuz-FG rockets with Ukraine-made control systems. Meanwhile, Soyuz-FG will no longer be in use, as the industry switches to Soyuz-2.1a carriers with Russia-made control systems. The first test unmanned launch was conducted in August.