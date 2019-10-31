UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Manned Launch Of Russia's Soyuz-2 Carrier To ISS To Be Held In April 2020 - NASA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:00 AM

First Manned Launch of Russia's Soyuz-2 Carrier to ISS to Be Held in April 2020 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The first manned launch of Russia's Soyuz-2 carrier rocket that will deliver a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) will be held in April 2020, NASA said.

Sources have previously told Sputnik that the first ISS launch of the Soyuz-2 could be rescheduled from March 20, 2020, to April 9, 2020.

"NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy will return to the International Space Station next April," NASA said in a statement.

Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin will speak about their ISS mission at a press conference, which will be held on November 7 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This will be Cassidy's third spaceflight and the first spaceflight for the Russian cosmonauts.

From 2002-2019, crewed Soyuz rockets were delivered to the ISS by Soyuz-FG rockets with Ukraine-made control systems. Meanwhile, Soyuz-FG will no longer be in use, as the industry switches to Soyuz-2.1a carriers with Russia-made control systems. The first test unmanned launch was conducted in August.

Related Topics

Russia Houston March April August November 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 October 2019

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

11 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

11 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

11 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.