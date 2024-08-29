First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The first medals were up for grabs at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday as the sport got under way following a colourful and hope-filled opening ceremony.

Medals will be won in track cycling, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

The action also started in archery, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, badminton, goalball -- a form of football for the visually impaired but played with hands -- and boccia, a version of bowls.

Great Britain were quick to get their first win on the board in the men's wheelchair basketball with a 76-55 victory against Germany as they seek to improve on the bronze medal they won three years ago in Tokyo.

At La Defense Arena, Italy's para-swimming team showed that pre-Games predictions of a big medal haul could be accurate as their competitors won morning heats.

World record holder Francesco Bocciardo dominated his heat in the men's 200m freestyle S5 category for athletes with limited use of their legs and the 30-year-old will be favourite for gold in the final later Thursday.

Britain, who finished second in the medals table behind China at the 2020 Paralympics, made a winning start to the defence of their men's wheelchair rugby title, beating world para champions Australia 58-55.

- Message of hope -

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open on Wednesday during a ceremony which took place in balmy weather -- a far cry from the heavy rain which fell when the Olympics opened with a parade on the River Seine on July 26.

The 4,400 competitors from 168 delegations paraded into the arena as the sun set with host nation France entering last to a standing ovation from 30,000 spectators.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons told the athletes he hoped for an "inclusion revolution".

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show persons with disabilities what they can achieve at the highest level," Parsons said.

"The fact that these opportunities largely exist only in sport in the year 2024 is shocking. It is proof that we can and must do more to advance disability."

French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou carried the flame into the arena to complete the four-day torch relay.

Five French Paralympians, including 2020 gold medallists Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keita, then lit the already-iconic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens before it rose into the sky.

Of the 35 venues for the highly successful Olympics, 18 will be used for the Paralympics including the ornate Grand Palais and the Stade de France.

Ticket sales had been sluggish for the Paralympics, which run until September 8, but they have accelerated since the Olympics and organisers say more than two million of the 2.5 million available have been sold, with several venues sold out.

- Ukraine send strong team -

Riding the wave of their Olympic team's success, host nation France are aiming for a substantial improvement on the 11 golds in 2021, which left them 14th in the medals table.

Paralympic powerhouses China dominated the last Paralympics in Tokyo with 96 golds and have again sent a strong team.

Ukraine, traditionally one of the top medal-winning nations at the Paralympics, have sent 140 athletes to compete in 17 sports despite the challenges they face in preparing as the war against Russian forces rages at home.

A total of 96 athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete under a neutral banner but are banned from ceremonies because of the invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Iranian sitting volleyball legend Morteza Mehrzad, who stands 8ft 1in (2.46m) tall, begins his bid for another gold.