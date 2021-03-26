UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Meeting Of Belarusian Constitutional Commission Planned For March 31 - Deputy Head

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:37 PM

First Meeting of Belarusian Constitutional Commission Planned for March 31 - Deputy Head

The first meeting of the commission for the preparation of amendments to the constitution of Belarus is scheduled for March 31, Vladimir Andreichenko, the speaker of the Belarusian parliament's lower house and the deputy head of the commission, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The first meeting of the commission for the preparation of amendments to the constitution of Belarus is scheduled for March 31, Vladimir Andreichenko, the speaker of the Belarusian parliament's lower house and the deputy head of the commission, said on Friday.

"We intend to hold an opening session of the constitutional commission on March 31, where we will decide on a plan and begin concrete work to discuss proposals," Andreichenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.

Related Topics

Parliament Vladimir Putin Belarus March August

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to Russia Has No Plans to Travel to ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges Federal Tax Ombudsman ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz extends condolences over demise of pl ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi grieved over ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Kanwal Naseer

11 minutes ago

UK retail sales attempt recovery from lockdown slu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.