First Meeting of Belarusian Constitutional Commission Planned for March 31 - Deputy Head

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The first meeting of the commission for the preparation of amendments to the constitution of Belarus is scheduled for March 31, Vladimir Andreichenko, the speaker of the Belarusian parliament's lower house and the deputy head of the commission, said on Friday.

"We intend to hold an opening session of the constitutional commission on March 31, where we will decide on a plan and begin concrete work to discuss proposals," Andreichenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.