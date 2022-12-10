First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The first meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) will start in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday.

Fifteen representatives from nuclear and non-nuclear powers will take part in the discussions to elaborate a concrete plan on the realization of the concept of a world without nuclear weapons.

The discussions will be chaired by Shiraishi Takashi, a representative of Japan's Prefectural University of Kumamoto. Russia will be represented by Director of the Center for Energy and Security Anton Khlopkov.

Former US President Barack Obama and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected to address the forum in video format.

The international gathering will last through Sunday.