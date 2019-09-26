First Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee to Last 2-3 Days - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held in Geneva and last for 2-3 days, Syria 's al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday citing its sources.

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva had been set for October 30. On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that the head of the committee had been chosen but did not disclose the name.

"The first meeting [of the committee] will be held at the UN Office in Geneva .

.. The first round is likely to last for two or three days, no longer," a source told the Syrian newspaper.

The outlet added that all 150 members of the constitutional committee were reportedly going to take part in the first meeting, while future meetings will be attended by 45 members of three selected committees 15 people from each and last for seven days.

The establishment of the constitutional committee, whose goal will be to secure a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country, was announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.