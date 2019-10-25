UrduPoint.com
First Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee To Be Positive Result - Kremlin Spokesman

The first meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee will itself be a positive result and an important step towards a political settlement of the crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"The very start and first meeting of this committee is already a positive result, it is already an important step on the long road to a political settlement. Again, no one wears rose-colored glasses - the road will be long and very difficult. But we hope that after all the committee's first event will be held," Peskov told reporters when asked what result could be considered successful for the start of the work of the committee, whose first meeting is to take place next week.

