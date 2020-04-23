First Mefloquine Trials Saw 78% of COVID-19 Patients Recovering- Russian Biomedical Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Preliminary results of first trials of Mefloquine medicine showed that 78 percent of coronavirus-infected patients in moderate to severe condition were recovering, the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), which conducts the trials, said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary results of the trials among 347 patients with SARS-CoV-2 showed that amid treatment with Mefloquine, 78 percent of patients in moderate to severe condition showed positive clinical dynamics, improvement or stabilization of the lung tissue.

... All patients showed satisfactory tolerance to Mefloquine. No serious adverse effect, including on organs of vision and central neural system were registered," the FMBA said.

Reliable conclusions about the effectiveness and safety of the Mefloquine use for patients with the new coronavirus will be made by the FMBA at the end of the clinical trial and after a thorough statistical analysis of the material, before May 20, 2020, it said.