First Migrants Arrive In Albania Under Contested Italy Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

First migrants arrive in Albania under contested Italy deal

Shëngjin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A ship carrying migrants intercepted in Italian waters docked Wednesday in Albania, nearly a year after Rome and Tirana reached a controversial deal to process asylum seekers trying to reach Europe.

Sixteen men from Bangladesh and Egypt disembarked from an Italian navy vessel at the Shengjin port shortly before 10:00 am (0800 GMT), AFP journalists saw.

The men were escorted in small groups toward the gates of the centre just a few meters from the vessel, which left the port at midday.

Amnesty International has called the centres a "cruel experiment (that) is a stain on the Italian government".

Italy will run two migrant centres in Albania surrounded by high walls and security cameras, one in Shengjin and the other one in Gjader, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the port.

The centres will be operated under Italian law, with Italian security and staff, with judges hearing cases by video from Rome.

More than 300 Italian soldiers, doctors and judges are involved in the operation, according to Italian diplomats.

After disembarking in Shengjin, the migrants will be registered and undergo health checks before being transferred to the Gjader centre.

There they will be accommodated in prefabricated houses of around 12 square metres (129 square feet) and await processing of their asylum claims.

Cells have been set up on site for applicants whose asylum requests are refused.

