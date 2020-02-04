First Military Transport Plane With 80 Russian Nationals Returning From Wuhan to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The first Russian military transport plane with 80 Russian citizens departed on Tuesday from Wuhan in China to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian citizens are accompanied by military medics and specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry in the field of virology, who are wearing special protective equipment and carrying out continuous monitoring of the condition of transported people," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia is evacuating a total of 147 people, including 10 Belarusian, one Armenian, one Ukrainian and one Kazakh citizens.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Aerospace Forces sent three military transport planes with medical personnel on board to the city of Wuhan and Hubei province to carry out the evacuation.