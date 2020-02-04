UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Military Transport Plane With 80 Russian Nationals Returning From Wuhan To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

First Military Transport Plane With 80 Russian Nationals Returning From Wuhan to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The first Russian military transport plane with 80 Russian citizens departed on Tuesday from Wuhan in China to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian citizens are accompanied by military medics and specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry in the field of virology, who are wearing special protective equipment and carrying out continuous monitoring of the condition of transported people," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia is evacuating a total of 147 people, including 10 Belarusian, one Armenian, one Ukrainian and one Kazakh citizens.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Aerospace Forces sent three military transport planes with medical personnel on board to the city of Wuhan and Hubei province to carry out the evacuation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Wuhan From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.