First Minister In UK's Scotland Apologizes For Breaking COVID-19 Rules - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:18 PM

First Minister in UK's Scotland Apologizes for Breaking COVID-19 Rules - Reports

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologized after breaking coronavirus rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologized after breaking coronavirus rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake, national media reported on Wednesday.

Sturgeon made the statement after a photo published by the Scottish Sun that shows her chatting to three women while not wearing a mask at the Stable Bar and Restaurant after attending a funeral for a Scottish government civil servant.

"I took my face mask off while briefly attending a funeral purvey last week ... I want to be clear today that regardless of the circumstances I was in the wrong. There are no excuses," first minister told the Scottish Parliament as quoted by Sky news.

In accordance with Scottish regulations, breaching the mandatory face covering when entering, exiting and moving around hospitality venues is punishable by a fine of up to 60 Pounds.

