First Missile Fired by North Korea Did Not Fly Over Japan - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The first ballistic missile presumably fired by North Korea, earlier believed to have flown over Japanese territory, did not actually fly over the country, Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"North Korea fired several ballistic missiles today," Hamada said.

"As for the first of them, its flight altitude was 2,000 kilometers, and its flight range was 750 kilometers. Earlier reports said it could have flown over Japan, which activated the J-Alert early warning system. However, after a detailed analysis of the situation, it was confirmed that it had not flown over our territory," he said.

Hamada said the missile could have fallen into the Sea of Japan.

"We are now analyzing the data," he said.