First Moderna Vaccine Arrives to Hospitals in US State of Connecticut - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been deployed to hospitals in the US state of Connecticut and is being administered, local officials told reporters.

"Today, being the first in our state to deliver the Moderna vaccine, this is a shot for hope. This is truly a shot for hope," Hartford HealthCare Jeffrey Flaks President and CEO said during a press briefing.

Flaks said more than 20 health care personnel have agreed to receive the vaccine during the day.

Some 10,000 vaccines will be administered during the week and each vaccine station across Hartford HealthCare system will be able to serve about 100 persons per day, Flacks also said.

"Still early on gathering data but from epidemiology perspective we still believe that the vast majority of individuals who are infected are consistent with the strains at which this vaccine will protect us," Director for Infection Prevention Keith Grant said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the Moderna vaccine was approved earlier in the day at the recommendation of the state's COVID-19 task force.

"We are expecting 63,300 doses of that vaccine this week," Lamont said, adding that Connecticut has already received more than 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.