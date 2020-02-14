UrduPoint.com
First Month Of 2020 Confirmed As Warmest January Ever - US Atmospheric Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:40 AM

First Month of 2020 Confirmed as Warmest January Ever - US Atmospheric Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The first month of this year was the warmest January recorded since global climate figures were first documented 141 years ago, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a news release.

"In the span of 141 years of climate records, there has never been a warmer January than last month," the release said on Thursday.

NOAA noted in the release that last month was also the 44th consecutive January and the 421st consecutive month with recorded temperatures higher than the 20th-century average.

"The January global land and ocean surface temperature was the highest on record at 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (1.14 degrees Centigrade) above the 20th-century average," the release said.

The four warmest Januaries documented in the climate record have occurred since 2016; the ten warmest have all occurred since 2002, the release added.

