First Moscow-Crimea Train Arrives In Simferopol Via Crimean Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

The first passenger train from Moscow to Crimea has crossed the Crimean Bridge, which links the peninsula to mainland Russia, and arrived in Simferopol on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The first passenger train from Moscow to Crimea has crossed the Crimean Bridge, which links the peninsula to mainland Russia, and arrived in Simferopol on Thursday.

The train left Moscow on Tuesday night and arrived in the second-largest city in Crimea after 33 hours.

This 1,250-mile train journey is not the first to connect Crimea with mainland Russia, as a Sevastopol-bound train from St. Petersburg arrived in the peninsula on Wednesday.

The railway section of the bridge joined the road bridge opened in May 2018, both of which were inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Crimean bridge is the longest in Europe as it makes up almost 12 miles.

