First Moscow-Crimea Train to Depart on December 24 - Railroad Operator

The first passenger train from Moscow to Simferopol in Crimea will depart on December 24, while the first train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol will run on December 23, railroad operator Grand Service Express said Thursday

The train service Tavria Crimea's old name will cover 2,741 kilometers (1,703 miles) between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol in 43.5 hours.

Ticket sales for the service will open on November 8.

The trains will run over the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia. The bridge opened to car traffic in May 2018, with railroad section set as the next phase.