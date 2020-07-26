First Music Festival Since Start of Pandemic in Russia to Occur in St. Petersburg in Aug

The IX St. Petersburg open-air International All Together Opera Festival which opens in August and will be the first festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a symbol of "rebirth for the Russian cultural life," the musical director or the festival, Fabio Mastrangelo, told Sputnik

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The IX St. Petersburg open-air International All Together Opera Festival which opens in August and will be the first festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a symbol of "rebirth for the Russian cultural life," the musical director or the festival, Fabio Mastrangelo, told Sputnik.

"To let go of a festival which, next year, is planned to celebrate its tenth anniversary was really not an option for us... Of course, we will not have our typical biblical crowds - last year, for the closing performance of The Barber of Seville 25 thousand attended. However, even with limitations, we consider this a privilege and a sign of rebirth for Culture in our country," Mastrangelo, who is also an Artistic Director of the St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theater, said.

The festival is due to take place from August 8-22.

As COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe, world major tourist attractions, museums, theaters and cultural events were canceled and closed for months devastating the cultural and entertainment industry for which the ban on gathering and losses from ticket sales are often critical.

St. Petersburg is currently on the first stage of gradually easing COVID-19-related measures. Since the start of July, residents are allowed to attend museums, exhibition halls, swimming pools and gyms. Yet, people are still required to wear masks and gloves in public spaces and public transport.

"For obvious reasons, we attentively monitored the epidemiological situation to catch any sign of improvement. A major help came from Valery Gergiev who, thanks to his determination, was able to convince Rospotrebnadzor to let him reopen the Mariinsky Theatre. This and the fact that our festival takes place in open spaces secured us the support of the authorities," he said stressing that the number of spectators at this year's performances will be limited in accordance with the requirements of Russia's consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

However, those who will not get a chance to see the premieres in person, should not get upset. Organizers planned live streaming of the operas for an online audience of devotees of classical music on the theater's website, in social networks and via state TV channels.

The All Together Opera Festival takes place for the ninth time this year. It is one of a few open-air opera productions, which take place in northern cities. It is also ranked among the top 20 of the most notable attractions in the city of St. Petersburg for both tourists and residents.

Julia Strizhak, the Director of the Music Hall Theater, which is a permanent organizer of the festival, admitted that until the last minute they did not lose hope to hold the festival in summer.

"We went through isolation and observed quarantine for so long that clearly it was impossible to open the festival on our usual date of July 12, when the Orthodox believers celebrate St. Peter and Paul Day.

The two great Apostles are referred as heavenly patrons of the city which also owns its name to St. Apostle Peter," Strizhak said adding that organizers were able to find a "beautiful date" for the opening production in August which, in fact, is one of the most popular dates for weddings - 08.08.2020.

However, even if the dates of the performances had to be changed amid the pandemic, the rest of the traditions remained untouched.

This year, the festival will carry on its tradition of staging open-air performances against the background of architectural masterpieces of St. Petersburg and its suburbs.

The festival will be opened traditionally on the Cathedral Square of the Peter and Paul Fortress with the Russian opera, Boris Godunov, where two Russian geniuses - Alexander Pushkin and Modest Mussorgsky - came together to create a true masterpiece.

"And even if our production is taking place not on the streets of Moscow, as written by the authors, but within the historical walls of the Peter and Paul Fortress, its surroundings and its carillons will play their role. The opera will be staged by Vadim Melkov-Tovstonogov following aesthetic codes of the classical art tradition," Strizhak added.

The organizers noted that they wanted to dedicate the opera to medical workers and planned to invite them as guests of honor to the opening performance.

The second premiere of the festival, Rusalka, by Alexander Dargomyzhsky, who also adapted the Russian libretto from Pushkin's dramatic poem of the same name, is expected to be shown on August 12 on Elagin Island. The bank of the Nevka River will turn into wild waters of the Dnieper River.

On August 16, Vincenzo Bellini's The Capulets and the Montagues, which is a true rarity, will be staged on Rastrelli Square near the Smolny Cathedral. The opera is based on the celebrated tale of Romeo and Juliet.

"We have long wanted to stage an opera here. This is one of the most beautiful places in the city and we believe that a celebrated story of the greatest love of two young people perfectly fits this highly spiritual place. The lovers perish but their souls like the domes of the Cathedral strive for the highest heaven to reunite," a chief artist of the festival, Julia Goltsova, explained.

The festival will close on August 22 with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute beautifully fitted into the space of the Main Courtyard of the Catherine Palace in the Tsarskoye Selo town, staged by Viktor Vysotsky, conducted by maestro Fabio Mastrangelo and performed by the Northern Symphony Orchestra of the Music Hall Theater.

Over 150,000 people have already attended the festival's productions since its very first performance in July 2012.

The festival's rising popularity can be explained not only by a high artistic level of international performing arts groups but also by the fact that despite economic difficulties the festival continues to offer free admission for all who love opera.