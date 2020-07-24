UrduPoint.com
First Muslim Prayer In 86 Years Starts At Hagia Sophia, Erdogan Recites Call To Prayer

First Muslim Prayer in 86 Years Starts at Hagia Sophia, Erdogan Recites Call to Prayer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited an Adhan, a call to the Muslim prayer, at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, which was recently turned from a museum into a mosque and where a crowd of worshippers gathered on Friday to attend the first prayer since 1934, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Earlier in the day, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that access to the Hagia Sophia area is fully closed due to a large crowd of worshippers and COVID-19 fears.

Hagia Sophia was built as an Orthodox Christian cathedral by Byzantine emperor Justinian and opened its doors to believers in 537, remaining the world's largest Christian temple for over a thousand years until Constantinople was captured by the Ottoman Empire and renamed Istanbul in the 15th century.

Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque in 1453. It then became a museum under Turkey's secular leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1934. That status was revoked by a Turkish court on July 10, with Erdogan decreeing that Hagia Sophia would become a mosque once again.

