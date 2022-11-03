UrduPoint.com

First NASA Starliner CST-100 Manned Mission Delayed To April 2023 - Boeing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 09:49 PM

First NASA Starliner CST-100 Manned Mission Delayed to April 2023 - Boeing

NASA and Boeing have delayed the first manned space mission of the CST-100 Starliner by two months from February to April 2023, Boeing announced in a mission update on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) NASA and Boeing have delayed the first manned space mission of the CST-100 Starliner by two months from February to April 2023, Boeing announced in a mission update on Thursday.

"The Crew Flight Test (CFT) of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner is now targeted to launch in April 2023, a window Boeing and NASA agree is the optimal timeframe for the International Space Boeing Station visiting vehicle schedule," the update said.

The delay was caused by the need to fit the manned flight into the busy docking schedule of the International Space Station (ISS), Boeing Starliner Program Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said in the update.

"We understand our customer must consider the needs of the International Space Station in scheduling the certification flight of a second US commercial crew transportation system. We are working to have the CFT vehicle ready to fly ahead of the new launch date," Nappi said.

A previously flown crew module is still being prepared to be combined with a new service module currently being built for the CFT at Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility in Florida, the update said.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams and Mike Fincke are preparing for the mission, it added.

