First NASAMS Should Arrive in Ukraine in Next Couple of Months - US Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) should arrive in Ukraine in the next couple of months, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We had an earlier contract for NASAMS which should be arriving really within the next couple of months," the official said during a conference call.