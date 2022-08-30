First NASAMS Should Arrive In Ukraine In Next Couple Of Months - US Defense Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) should arrive in Ukraine in the next couple of months, a senior US defense official said on Monday.
"We had an earlier contract for NASAMS which should be arriving really within the next couple of months," the official said during a conference call.