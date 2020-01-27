First New Coronavirus Death Registered in Beijing - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The first death caused by a new coronavirus was registered in the Chinese capital of Beijing, the local healthcare committee said Monday.

The deceased was a 50-year-old man who had gone to Wuhan, where first coronavirus cases were reported, on January 8.

On January 15, upon the man's return to Beijing, his temperature rose. He went to the hospital on January 21 and the next day, the diagnosis was confirmed.

The man's condition worsened on Monday and, despite the doctor's efforts, he passed away. As of 8 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) 80 cases of infection were registered in the Chinese capital.