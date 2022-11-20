First New Zealand Government Minister Visits Ukraine Since February 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) New Zealand's Defense Minister Peeni Henare paid a visit to Kiev, becoming the first government minister of the island nation to visit Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday.

"I was glad to welcome my (New Zealand) colleague @PeeniHenare in Kyiv," Reznikov tweeted.

According to the 1News broadcaster, Henare held a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev and visited the nearby city of Irpin.

"Visiting Kyiv sends a strong message that New Zealand stands with the people of Ukraine and that our support for the Ukrainian defensive effort... is unwavering," Henare was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Last Monday, New Zealand said it would extend its mission to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian troops through July 2023 but would cut its personnel by almost a half. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the government had agreed to continue providing financial aid to Ukraine.

However, Henare also flagged that Kiev's demands for military support, including HIMARS, land-to-air and land-to-sea systems, do not match New Zealand's current stockpile.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that military aid to Ukraine has made NATO allies and partners part of its conflict with Ukraine. New Zealand is not a NATO member state but is one of a range of countries beyond the Euro-Atlantic area, often referred to as "partners across the globe."