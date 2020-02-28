First Novel Coronavirus Case Registered in the Netherlands - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The first novel coronavirus disease case has been registered in the Netherlands, the DutchNews.nl portal reported citing Health Minister Bruno Bruins.

The man, around 50, has been quarantined at the Elisabeth TweeSteden Ziekenhuis in Tilburg.

Health officials have begun trying to trace his contacts, the news portal said citing officials.

"The person had symptoms and was hospitalized and tested," the RIVM public health institute said.