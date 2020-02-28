UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Novel Coronavirus Case Registered In The Netherlands - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

First Novel Coronavirus Case Registered in the Netherlands - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The first novel coronavirus disease case has been registered in the Netherlands, the DutchNews.nl portal reported citing Health Minister Bruno Bruins.

The man, around 50, has been quarantined at the Elisabeth TweeSteden Ziekenhuis in Tilburg.

Health officials have begun trying to trace his contacts, the news portal said citing officials.

"The person had symptoms and was hospitalized and tested," the RIVM public health institute said.

Related Topics

Man Netherlands Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

5 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

6 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

7 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

8 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.