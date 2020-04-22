First Novel Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in 2 New York Cats - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US health authorities have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) found among domestic pets in two cats in New York State, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) today announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2... infection in two pet cats," the release said.

The two animals are the first pets in the United States to test positive for the novel coronavirus, he release said.

"The cats live in two separate areas of New York state. Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery," the release said. No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19, the release added.

Novel coronavirus infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with an already infected person, according to the release.