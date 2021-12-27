UrduPoint.com

First NPP For Hydrogen Production To Be Launched In Russia By 2033 - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

First NPP for Hydrogen Production to Be Launched in Russia by 2033 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The first nuclear power plant for the production of hydrogen in Russia is planned to be launched by 2033, the head of Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of state corporation Rosatom, Andrey Nikipelov told Sputnik.

"According to the roadmap, the technical design of the VTGR (high-temperature gas-cooled) reactor of the nuclear power technology station should be completed in 2023. At the beginning of 2025, we should obtain a license for the construction of NPPS (nuclear power plants), and by the fall of the same year, we should work out the draft design documentation. The physical launch of the first unit of the nuclear power plant is scheduled for the end of 2032, and in December 2035 it is expected that the head NPP will be put into commercial operation," Nikipelov said.

