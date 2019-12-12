First Nuclear Plant in UAE Expected to Open in Early 2020 After Multiple Delays -Regulator

The United Arab Emirates expects the much-delayed Barakah nuclear power plant to begin operations in early 2020, Christer Viktorsson, director general of the United Arab Emirates Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), told Sputnik on Wednesday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United Arab Emirates expects the much-delayed Barakah nuclear power plant to begin operations in early 2020, Christer Viktorsson, director general of the United Arab Emirates Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"[Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation] ENEC completed the construction of Unit 1, and has handed over all systems to its subsidiary in charge of operations, Nawah Energy Company for final commissioning and testing. Nawah announced in 2018 that it has completed a comprehensive operational readiness review to generate an updated schedule for the start-up of Unit 1," Viktorsson said.

The director general outlined the upcoming plans, stating that nuclear fuel loading will begin before the end of 2019.

"The results of Nawah's review forecast that the loading of nuclear fuel assemblies required to commence nuclear operations at Barakah Unit 1 will occur between the end of 2019 and early 2020, pending regulatory approval and FANR's issuance of the operating license," Viktorsson stated.

Barakah is the first nuclear power plant to be opened in the United Arab Emirates. The plant consists of four APR-1400 reactors, designed by the Korea Electric Power Corporation, and cost approximately $25 billion to build. Construction began in 2011, and the plant was initially scheduled to begin operations in 2017. The opening of the Barakah plant has been subject to multiple delays due to safety and accreditation issues. It is expected to provide 25 percent of the country's energy requirements.