Open Menu

First Official Event Confirmed For Princess Of Wales Since Surgery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

First official event confirmed for Princess of Wales since surgery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend her father-in-law King Charles III's birthday celebrations on June 8, her first official duty to be confirmed since undergoing surgery in January, the Ministry of Defence said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend her father-in-law King Charles III's birthday celebrations on June 8, her first official duty to be confirmed since undergoing surgery in January, the Ministry of Defence said Tuesday.

The British Army posted the engagement on its official website, saying Catherine, who is married to heir to the throne Prince William, will help review soldiers as part of the annual Trooping the Colour.

Kate and William's Kensington Palace office has not confirmed her appearance at the event.

Meanwhile the king, who is currently being treated for cancer, is scheduled to review troops at the Trooping the Colour main event on June 15, according to the army website.

Charles on Tuesday held an in-person audience with finance minister Jeremy Hunt ahead of the government's official budget announcement on Wednesday.

The British head of state, dressed in a blue suit and a light tie, was photographed shaking hands with Hunt as he welcomed him at Buckingham Palace in central London.

Kate was on Monday spotted in public for the first time since she underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, according to photos published by US outlet TMZ.

The 42-year-old princess has been recovering mainly at the home she shares with William and their three young children in Windsor, west of London, since leaving hospital on January 29.

The photos published by TMZ showed Kate wearing sunglasses while being driven by her mother in a car, with the celebrity news site saying they were taken Monday near Windsor Castle.

The sighting comes as social media has been alight with conspiracy theories over the princess's prolonged absence from the spotlight.

Related Topics

Army Budget Social Media Married Car Young London Windsor Wales SITE January June Cancer Event From Government Prince William

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

10 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

22 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

4 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

11 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

23 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

23 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

27 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

27 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

27 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

28 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World