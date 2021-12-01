First Omicron Case Detected in Ghana - Health Service

The first case of the novel Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Ghana in the samples of a Nigerian traveler dated November 21, the national health service said

The country's first Omicron variant case has been detected at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra through an active testing campaign. The transmission of the new variant within the community has not yet been registered.

"There is the emergence of the new variant and I must say, through the robust testing at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana has detected the Omicron variant already and the cases have come mainly from Nigeria and South Africa," Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kumah Aboagye said on Wednesday, as cited by online news agency GhanaWeb.

At the same time, the director-general noted that the spread of the Omicron variant is possible if, due to the incubation period, it is not detected during airport testing.

The authorities assured citizens that security protocols at the airport had been strengthened and urged all people to observe COVID-19 prevention measures.