First Omicron case in Argentina

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Argentina has registered its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, in a traveler from South Africa, the health ministry announced.

The infected person, 38 and fully vaccinated, had travelled to the African country for work, and returned to Argentina on November 30, the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The traveler had tested negative for the virus before departure and on arrival in Argentina, but had another test because they had been in contact with people in South Africa since diagnosed with Covid-19.