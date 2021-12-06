UrduPoint.com

First Omicron Case In Argentina

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:24 PM

First Omicron case in Argentina

Argentina has registered its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, in a traveler from South Africa, the health ministry announced

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Argentina has registered its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, in a traveler from South Africa, the health ministry announced.

The infected person, 38 and fully vaccinated, had travelled to the African country for work, and returned to Argentina on November 30, the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The traveler had tested negative for the virus before departure and on arrival in Argentina, but had another test because they had been in contact with people in South Africa since diagnosed with Covid-19.

Related Topics

Argentina South Africa November Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

4 minutes ago
 Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders expediting investigation int ..

Chief Minister orders expediting investigation into lynching case

5 minutes ago
 US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Wit ..

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia - Stat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.