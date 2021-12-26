UrduPoint.com

First Omicron Case Registered In Dominican Republic - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The Dominican Republic has confirmed its first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Public Health says.

"This is an imported case (transmission outside the Dominican territory), from South Africa, (the person) presented mild symptoms, received outpatient medical assistance, and progressed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a Saturday update.

The ministry added that it has been informed by Chilean health authorities that a traveler who had arrived in Chile from the Dominican Republic tested positive for Omicron.

Several suspected Omicron cases are under investigation by the Dominican health authorities.

