First Omicron-Related Death Confirmed in UK - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) An individual infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant has died in the United Kingdom, the UK Health Security Agency said on Monday.

"The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) can confirm that 10 people have been hospitalised with the Omicron variant in England... One individual diagnosed in hospital has sadly died," the agency said in a statement.