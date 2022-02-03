First Oral COVID Drug Granted EMA Conditional Marketing Authorization - Official

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the first oral medicine for treating COVID-19 in at risk adult populations, Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the first oral medicine for treating COVID-19 in at risk adult populations, Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"The CHMP last week has recommended a conditional marketing authorization for the antiviral Paxlovid for treating COVID-19 in adults who are at increased risk of hospitalization and death," Cavaleri said during the EMA press briefing.

According to Cavaleri, treatment with Paxlovid showed a significant decrease in hospitalizations and deaths among patients, while causing generally mild side effects.

The majority of patients, included in the EMA's study, was infected with the Delta strain, Cavaleri added. Nevertheless, according to the EMA official, the agency conducted laboratory studies and expects the drug to be effective against the Omicron and other variants.