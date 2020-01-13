First Сoronavirus-Infected Individual Registered in Thailand - Reports

Thailand has registered the first coronavirus-infected individual on its soil, a Chinese woman from the city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of pneumonia of a new type was first detected last month, national media reported on Monday, citing the Public Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Thailand has registered the first coronavirus-infected individual on its soil, a Chinese woman from the city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of pneumonia of a new type was first detected last month, national media reported on Monday, citing the Public Health Ministry.

According to the Nation newspaper, the Chinese national, 61, has already been cured and is set to return home on Monday.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul swiftly tried to dispel public concerns, saying that the ministry had all the capacities to address any such crisis.

He added that Thai airports had been screening people coming from Wuhan since January 3 and stepped up precautionary measures in hospitals.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, central province of Hubei. On Thursday, Chinese experts tentatively determined that the new type of pneumonia had been caused by a novel coronavirus. As of now, over 40 confirmed cases of the mystery viral pneumonia have been recorded in Wuhan, one infected person has died.