First Out of 2 Russian Planes With Aid for Coronavirus-Hit India Lands in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The first out of two planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with aid for India, which is hit by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, landed on Thursday in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him about the decision to provide the south Asian nation with emergency aid amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, India will receive more than 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medicines, lung ventilators and oxygen generation equipment.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers more than 300,000 new ones per day over the past week.