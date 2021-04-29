UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Out Of 2 Russian Planes With Aid For Coronavirus-Hit India Lands In New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

First Out of 2 Russian Planes With Aid for Coronavirus-Hit India Lands in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The first out of two planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with aid for India, which is hit by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, landed on Thursday in New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him about the decision to provide the south Asian nation with emergency aid amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, India will receive more than 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medicines, lung ventilators and oxygen generation equipment.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers more than 300,000 new ones per day over the past week.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi Vladimir Putin United States Asia

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

2 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

4 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

5 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

5 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

5 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.