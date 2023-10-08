Open Menu

First Pakistani Company Approved By GACC To Export Meat To China

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

First Pakistani company approved by GACC to export meat to China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) In a groundbreaking development for Pakistan’s meat industry, a local meat company named Pakistan’s Organic Meat has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Pakistani entity to be registered with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

This achievement not only opens up new avenues for Pakistan’s meat exports but also solidifies the country’s position in the global meat market, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The company that has achieved this remarkable feat is “The Organic Meat Company Ltd,” a leading player in Pakistan’s meat processing and export industry. This achievement comes after years of rigorous quality control measures and compliance with international standards, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He further said that to secure registration on the GACC, Organic Meat Company Ltd underwent rigorous inspections and quality audits.

This demonstrates their commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in meat production, processing, and packaging.

“Registration on the GACC opens the doors to the vast Chinese meat market, which has a growing demand for high-quality meat products. This milestone positions Pakistan as a credible and reliable supplier of meat to China. This achievement has the potential to significantly boost Pakistan’s meat exports, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

It also creates opportunities for job creation within the meat processing industry”, he added.

He further said that this achievement enhanced the country’s reputation on the global stage. It showcases Pakistan’s ability to meet the stringent requirements of international markets.

Chaudhary Javed Saleem, affiliated with the meat and related products business expressed his delight at this historic achievement.

“It reflects the huge effort of Pakistan’s meat processing industry to expand markets and Pakistan is committed to delivering the highest quality meat products to the Chinese market,” he added.

“This achievement sets a precedent for other Pakistani meat companies to follow suit and strive for excellence in quality and compliance with international standards. It also underscores the importance of maintaining high standards in the food industry to tap into lucrative international markets”, he mentioned.

He further said that it not only signified a major breakthrough for the company but also paved the way for stronger trade relations with China and a brighter future for Pakistan’s meat exports on the global stage.

It is to be noted that The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) is the regulatory body responsible for setting stringent standards for food imports, including meat products. Being registered on the GACC is a significant accomplishment.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Company Job Beijing Market Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

37 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

12 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

14 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

14 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

14 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

14 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

14 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

14 hours ago

More Stories From World