First Participant in Belarusian Trial of Russian COVID Vaccine Gets Inoculated - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The first participant of the clinical trial of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Belarus got inoculated, an aide to the Russian Health Minister told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The first Belarusian participant of the clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research center was vaccinated," Alexey Kuznetsov said.