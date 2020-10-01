First Participant in Belarusian Trial of Russian COVID Vaccine Gets Inoculated - Official

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The first participant of the clinical trial of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Belarus got inoculated, an aide to the Russian Health Minister told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The first Belarusian participant of the clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research center was vaccinated," Alexey Kuznetsov said.