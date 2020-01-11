UrduPoint.com
First Patient Died Of Coronavirus In China's Wuhan - Healthcare Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

First Patient Died of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan - Healthcare Department

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The first person died in the Chinese city of Wuhan of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus, the city's Healthcare Department said on Saturday.

"41 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus have been revealed.

Two people have already been allowed to leave a hospital, seven remain in a critical condition, one more died, while others are in a stable condition," the department said in a statement.

About 740 people, including 419 doctors, are subject to medical monitoring as they had contacts with the patients.

Local authorities in Wuhan confirmed on Sunday that the city had been dealing with an outbreak of unknown pneumonia. On Thursday, Chinese media reported that the outbreak was caused by a new type of coronavirus.

