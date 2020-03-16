UrduPoint.com
First Patient Dies From COVID-19 In Guatemala - Reports

Mon 16th March 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Guatemala registers first fatal case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported, citing Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

The patient is 85-year-old man who returned from Madrid together with his son and grandson on March 6.

He had no any COVID-19 symptoms upon the arrival but was placed under quarantine at home, Prensa Libre newspaper reported.

There were 96 passengers on board the plane in which the deceased arrived in Guatemala, and 84 of them were already identified, according to the media.

About 300 people are currently quarantined in Guatemala.

