First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Bahamas - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:20 AM

First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Bahamas - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The first patient has died of the coronavirus disease in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

On late Wednesday, Minnis said that the country had confirmed 21 cases of COVID-19.

"I want to address this afternoon the death of an individual who was transported from Bimini to New Providence," the prime minister said at a press conference.

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased person.

"We pray for the deceased and the individual's family members during this very difficult time," Minnis added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 932,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

