First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Ecuador - Minister Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The first patient died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ecuador, national Minister of Health Catalina Andramuno said.

"Unfortunately, I have to inform you that today our first patient, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ecuador, has died.

The national government expresses its condolences to her family," Andramuno said at a press conference.

According to the minister, three new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ecuador on Friday. The whole number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 23.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities.

