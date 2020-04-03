UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Libya - National Center For Disease Control

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:00 AM

First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Libya - National Center for Disease Control

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) An 85-year-old woman has died of the coronavirus in Libya becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in the Arab country, the National Center for Disease Control said.

"The coronavirus test of the deceased 85-year-old woman turned out to be positive," the center said in a statement on late Thursday, as quoted by the 218TV broadcaster.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya stands at 10.

The epidemiological situation in the northern African nation sparks concern amid the international community as the civil war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army continues to rage in the country, devastating its social infrastructure.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 51,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Army Died Libya March Women Government Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

2 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

3 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

4 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.