First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Libya - National Center for Disease Control

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) An 85-year-old woman has died of the coronavirus in Libya becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in the Arab country, the National Center for Disease Control said.

"The coronavirus test of the deceased 85-year-old woman turned out to be positive," the center said in a statement on late Thursday, as quoted by the 218TV broadcaster.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya stands at 10.

The epidemiological situation in the northern African nation sparks concern amid the international community as the civil war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army continues to rage in the country, devastating its social infrastructure.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 51,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.