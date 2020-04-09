First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Malta - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The first patient has died of the coronavirus disease in Malta, media reported.

The victim is a 92-year-old woman, who also suffered from diabetes and heart diseases, the Malta Today newspaper reported, citing Minister of Health Chris Fearne.

According to the newspaper, the country has confirmed 299 COVID-19 cases, with five people having already recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 87,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.