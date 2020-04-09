UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Malta - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Malta - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The first patient has died of the coronavirus disease in Malta, media reported.

The victim is a 92-year-old woman, who also suffered from diabetes and heart diseases, the Malta Today newspaper reported, citing Minister of Health Chris Fearne.

According to the newspaper, the country has confirmed 299 COVID-19 cases, with five people having already recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than  1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 87,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Malta March Women Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

3 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

4 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

4 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.