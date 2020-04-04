UrduPoint.com
First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Suriname - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The first death of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Suriname, media reported.

The deceased person was the seventh patient with diagnosed COVID-19 in Suriname, the DWT Online media outlet reported on late Friday, citing the authorities.

Suriname has confirmed 10 cases of the coronavirus so far. The first one was registered in mid-March, after which the government decided to close the national airspace.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 59,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

