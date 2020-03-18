First Patient Recovers From Coronavirus in Poland - Doctor

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first patient has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Poland, Jacek Smykal, the head of the infection unit of a hospital in the city of Zielona Gora, said on Tuesday.

So far, over 200 people have been infected with the virus in Poland. The death toll from the disease has risen to five, according to the World Health Organization.

"We are pleased to announce that regular test of the patient zero, which we received today, came back negative. And this means that we can consider him cured and will send home tomorrow," Smykal wrote on Facebook.

Amid the pandemic, the Polish government has already shut the borders for foreigners, suspended international air and rail passenger services, banned gatherings of 50 or more people, and closed entertainment venues and catering facilities.